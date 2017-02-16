Cleveland's Musical Theater Project wins a Grammy for tribute to 1921 African-American musical 'S...
While Adele and Beyonce were hogging the spotlight at the Grammys in Los Angeles Sunday night , Bill Rudman, artistic director of The Musical Theater Project, was popping a cork right here in CLE. Harbinger Records, the label Rudman formed with musical theater historian Ken Bloom in 1983 to showcase musical theater and cabaret, won the Grammy Award for best liner notes for the 2016 release "Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along."
