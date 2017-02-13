Claudia's disappearance to be discuss...

Claudia's disappearance to be discussed on This Morning

9 hrs ago Read more: York Press

THE disappearance of York chef Claudia Lawrence almost eight years ago is to feature on ITV's This Morning programme. The feature in the programme's 'Unsolved' strand with Mark Williams-Thomas comes less than a month after North Yorkshire Police scaled back their investigation into her suspected murder.

