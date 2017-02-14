Challenging GigRob Scott: From Olympic rower to captaining the...
Below is a profile story on incoming Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott, compiled by former WestBusiness editor Peter Klinger, when Mr Scott was appointed as Wesfarmers industrials division boss just over a year ago in December 2015: Sporting analogies are bandied about in business circles more often than David Warner clears the rope at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But when Rob Scott compares rowing to the challenge of leading a business heavily exposed to Australia's struggling resources sector, it carries weight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC