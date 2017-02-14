Challenging GigRob Scott: From Olympic rower to captaining the...

Challenging GigRob Scott: From Olympi...

Below is a profile story on incoming Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott, compiled by former WestBusiness editor Peter Klinger, when Mr Scott was appointed as Wesfarmers industrials division boss just over a year ago in December 2015: Sporting analogies are bandied about in business circles more often than David Warner clears the rope at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But when Rob Scott compares rowing to the challenge of leading a business heavily exposed to Australia's struggling resources sector, it carries weight.

