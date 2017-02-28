Celebrating rural women

Celebrating rural women

Rural Women's Month is a time to recognize the contributions these women make to their communities, the agriculture industry and to all sectors of the economy, said the provincial government in a press release. "One quarter of farm operators in Saskatchewan are women, and rural women work in all areas of our agriculture industry," Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart was quoted as saying.

