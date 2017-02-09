Bunge Limited (BG) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
Bunge Limited has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
