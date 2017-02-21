Bunge forms ocean freight joint venture
Koninklijke Bunge B.V. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd., a global agribusiness and food company, and Bahri Dry Bulk Co. , a subsidiary of the Bahri Group, the national shipping arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have created a joint venture to establish an ocean freight supplier for dry bulk import and export flows in and out of the Middle East region.
