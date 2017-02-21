Bunge forms ocean freight joint venture

Koninklijke Bunge B.V. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd., a global agribusiness and food company, and Bahri Dry Bulk Co. , a subsidiary of the Bahri Group, the national shipping arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have created a joint venture to establish an ocean freight supplier for dry bulk import and export flows in and out of the Middle East region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.