Bunge forms ocean freight joint venture

17 hrs ago Read more: World-Grain

Koninklijke Bunge B.V. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd., a global agribusiness and food company, and Bahri Dry Bulk Co. , a subsidiary of the Bahri Group, the national shipping arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have created a joint venture to establish an ocean freight supplier for dry bulk import and export flows in and out of the Middle East region.

