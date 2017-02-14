Bubs infant formula gets boost from Coles
Bubs says the number of Coles stores selling its goats milk infant formula will increase by 42 per cent with immediate effect. The company, whose share price has risen about 30 per cent since it listed on the ASX in January, says the Wesfarmers-owned supermarket giant will now sell the formula in 456 stores nationwide.
