Bid for Claudia's Law moves a step closer
FOUGHT campaign in memory of Claudia Lawrence to award families greater control over the affairs of missing loved ones has moved a step closer. Claudia's father Peter Lawrence joined Ryedale MP Kevin Hollinrake at the House of Commons last week to call for changes to the guardianship laws to be introduced.
