ASX drops as investors savage Brambles, WorleyParsons
The ASX slid lower on Monday as disappointing earnings updates from Brambles and WorleyParsons sparked heavy selling in their shares and as investors took profits in mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 11 points or 0.2 per cent to 5795.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed down by a similar margin to 5840.5. The ASX slid on Monday in choppy trade that saw it briefly trade above Friday's close before sinking lower over the course of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC