ASX drops as investors savage Brambles, WorleyParsons

7 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The ASX slid lower on Monday as disappointing earnings updates from Brambles and WorleyParsons sparked heavy selling in their shares and as investors took profits in mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 11 points or 0.2 per cent to 5795.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed down by a similar margin to 5840.5. The ASX slid on Monday in choppy trade that saw it briefly trade above Friday's close before sinking lower over the course of the day.

