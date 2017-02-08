Archer Daniels Midland's profit falls 41 pct
Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million. Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $424 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $718 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.
