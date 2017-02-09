Agriculture show brings hope for Valley's future
Optimism for the future of agriculture in the Alberni Valley and working together on food sustainability were common threads for speakers at a welcome ceremony for the Islands Agriculture Show . The IAS is the only agricultural trade show and conference serving the farm and food community on Vancouver Island, Coast and Gulf Islands.
