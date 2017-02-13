ADM partners with University of Illin...

ADM partners with University of Illinois to focus on pet food quality

ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of Archer Daniels Midland Co. , has teamed up with the University of Illinois Department of Animal Sciences to further develop and enhance ADM's portfolio of high-quality pet food ingredients and premixes.

