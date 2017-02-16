ADM named to Most Admired Company lis...

ADM named to Most Admired Company list by Fortune magazine

February 16 - For the ninth year in a row, Archer Daniels Midland Company was named one of the world's most admired companies in the food production industry by Fortune magazine. Considered the definitive report card on corporate reputation, Fortune's annual list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" ranked companies in 51 major industries for 2017.

