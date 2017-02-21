ADM brokerage arm shifts more trades onto computer screens
ADM Investor Services , a futures commission merchant owned by global grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co, will begin executing more of its orders electronically beginning on March 1, the company said on Friday. All orders sent to its Chicago Board of Trade trading floor desk will be executed by the brokerage's 24-hour trading desk and entered via Globex, the electronic trading platform owned by CBOT parent CME Group Inc, ADMIS President Tom Kadlec said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
