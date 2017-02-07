ADM 4Q profit tumbles, falls short of forecasts
Archer Daniels Midland Co. reported a steep drop in fourth-quarter profit as it continues to face a tough market for agricultural products The Chicago company sells and transports crops, makes animal feed, produces ethanol for fuel and makes sweeteners and other ingredients for food.
