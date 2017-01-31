Validus Holdings To Acquire ADM Crop Risk Services Business
The ADM unit provides a variety of crop risk insurance to farmers, along with access to data analytics from partner Agrible. Insurance holding company Validus Holdings has announced an agreement to acquire ADM Crop Risk Services unit from Archer Daniels Midland for $127.5 million in cash.
