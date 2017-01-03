UPDATE 1-China hikes anti-dumping duties on U.S. DDGS in final ruling
China has increased punitive tariffs on imports of a U.S. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains from levels first proposed last year, potentially escalating a trade spat between the world's two largest economies. In its final ruling, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that anti-dumping duties will range from 42.2 percent to 53.7 percent, while anti-subsidy tariffs will be between 11.2 percent and 12 percent.
