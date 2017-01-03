UPDATE 1-Bunge to build new soybean p...

UPDATE 1-Bunge to build new soybean plant in Indiana or Ohio

Jan 9 Global agricultural trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday it will build its first new U.S. soybean processing plant in 15 years in Indiana or Ohio to serve growing domestic and export demand for soy products. The plant is expected to be on line by the end of 2019, Bunge North America said in a statement.

