UPDATE 1-Bunge to build new soybean plant in Indiana or Ohio
Jan 9 Global agricultural trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday it will build its first new U.S. soybean processing plant in 15 years in Indiana or Ohio to serve growing domestic and export demand for soy products. The plant is expected to be on line by the end of 2019, Bunge North America said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC