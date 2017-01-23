Unemployment remains steady in Lucas ...

Unemployment remains steady in Lucas County

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services shows the national unemployment rate at 4.7 percent for December of 2016 and the state just a bit higher at 4.9 percent. While unemployment rates have remained steady, Lucas County sits at 4.8 percent for November of 2016.

