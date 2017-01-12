U.S. grain handler Andersons to exit retail business

Jan 15 Loss-making U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc said on Sunday it plans to exit the retail business, affecting over a thousand employees, at a time when the U.S. farm sector is facing a downturn due to a sharp decline in grain prices. The company, which buys grain, produces ethanol and leases rail cars, said it will shut its four retail stores in the second quarter of 2017, affecting 650 employees in the Toledo area and 400 in Columbus.

