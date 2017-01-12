Trump Somehow Found Time Today to Mee...

Trump Somehow Found Time Today to Meet With Monsanto Execs

Read more: Mother Jones

Amid the furor surrounding allegations of covert ties with Russian intelligence figures as well as his first press conference since winning the election, President-elect Donald Trump found time in his hectic Wednesday schedule to meet with two towering figures in the agriculture world, reports Fox Business Daily . But the main conversation topic wasn't the job opening atop the US Department of Agriculture , the sole cabinet spot awaiting an appointment from Trump.

