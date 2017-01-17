Tom Hoch to leave Hennepin theaters early; former General Mills exec named interim boss
Ann Simonds, who retired from General Mills in December after a 21-year career, has been named interim president of the Hennepin Theatre Trust , it was announced Tuesday. She will fill in until a replacement is named for founding president and CEO Tom Hoch, who announced his retirement from the post last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC