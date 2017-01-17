Tom Hoch to leave Hennepin theaters e...

Tom Hoch to leave Hennepin theaters early; former General Mills exec named interim boss

Read more: Star Tribune

Ann Simonds, who retired from General Mills in December after a 21-year career, has been named interim president of the Hennepin Theatre Trust , it was announced Tuesday. She will fill in until a replacement is named for founding president and CEO Tom Hoch, who announced his retirement from the post last fall.

