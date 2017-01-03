The Climate Corporation Unveils Robus...

The Climate Corporation Unveils Robust R&D Pipeline For Digital Agriculture

THE CLIMATE CORPORATION UNVEILS ROBUST R&D PIPELINE FOR DIGITAL AGRICULTURE Jan. 6, 2017 Source: Monsanto news release The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Company , today unveiled for the first time more than 35 projects in its research and development pipeline. The company also announced plans to expand its industry-leading Climate FieldView digital agriculture platform into new international geographies over the next few years.

