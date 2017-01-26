The Bull And Bear Case For Intel Following Strong Q4

Matthew Ramsay of Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed his Buy rating on Intel Corporation after the chip giant reported fourth quarter results above consensus expectations, driven by strength in PC ASPs as well as strong sales in Memory and IoT. For the first quarter, Intel sees $14.8 billion in sales, 63 percent gross margin and $0.65 in non-GAAP EPS.

