The Andersons to close Toledo, Maumee, Columbus retail stores
The Andersons, Inc. announces today its plans to exit the retail business and close its remaining four retail stores - one in Maumee, one in Toledo and two in Columbus - in the second quarter of 2017. The stores will continue to operate as normal in the first quarter and then move into a liquidation schedule in the second quarter.
