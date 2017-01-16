The Andersons' grocery-wine shop-hardware-nursery stores to close by June

The Andersons stores near Reynoldsburg and Dublin are unusual, hybrid retailers - furnace filters and steel-toed boots are sold alongside craft beer and gourmet cheeses - and in the coming months will go dark. Having an assortment of stuff under one 140,000-square-foot roof has its charms, but it hasn't turned a profit for its parent company since 2008.

