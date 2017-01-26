Tembec open to lumber export quotas in a break from Canadian industry
Eastern Canadian lumber producer Tembec Inc. says it's open to quotas on exports to the United States, in a break from the positions of some Canadian rivals and the Quebec government. While chief executive James Lopez agrees that Canadian lumber should be exempt from restrictions because provincial systems are now market based, he's advocating for a compromise to secure a new agreement.
