SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intel Corporation

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Intel Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73.

