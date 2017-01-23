Stralem & Co Inc Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Adient PLC, Procter & Gamble Co
New York, NY, based Investment company Stralem & Co Inc buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Adient PLC, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stralem & Co Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Stralem & Co Inc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $840 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
