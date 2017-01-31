Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2016

Stolt-Nielsen Limited today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2016. Net profit attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter was $22.8 million, with revenue of $463.0 million, compared with a net profit of $22.2 million, with revenue of $474.1 million, in the third quarter of 2016.

