Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2016
Stolt-Nielsen Limited today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2016. Net profit attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter was $22.8 million, with revenue of $463.0 million, compared with a net profit of $22.2 million, with revenue of $474.1 million, in the third quarter of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC