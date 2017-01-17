State College Takes Part in National ...

State College Takes Part in National Day of Racial Healing

8 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham proclaimed Jan. 17 National Day of Racial Healing in the borough. Photo: Eric Weiss/Onward State "We understand and recognize there is a racial divide in our country, and we must all work earnestly to heal the wounds created by racial, ethnic and religious bias and build an equitable and just society so that all children can thrive," the proclamation states.

