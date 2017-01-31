Soybean Leader Ron Heck Shares Insigh...

Soybean Leader Ron Heck Shares Insight On President Trump And Agriculture

SOYBEAN LEADER RON HECK SHARES INSIGHT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP AND AGRICULTURE Jan. 30, 2017 Source: Iowa Soybean Association news release While many in the agriculture industry are holding their breath after President Trump's withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership this week, Ron Heck isn't worried. The former Iowa Soybean Association Board president told farmers at the ISA District Advisory Committee day that he was optimistic about Trump's presidency and hopeful despite his decision to cancel TPP.

Chicago, IL

