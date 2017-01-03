San Juan Capistrano's top stories in 2016
A delegation from San Juan Capistrano is seeking to meet with county and tollway officials to ask for an east-west route to relieve traffic pressure on Ortega Highway and to insist on design features to minimize impacts if Ortega is widened to four lanes. The power station building at left is identified as a historic landmark in San Juan Capistrano and is at issue in debates over proposed electrical upgrades.
