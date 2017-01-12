Rural lawmakers irked by 'State of the State'
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper gives his State of the State address on the House chambers of the Capitol Thursday. Gov. John Hickenlooper delivered his seventh State of the State address Thursday, a 38-minute speech that focused largely on transportation and what to do about the state's health insurance exchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC