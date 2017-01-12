Rural lawmakers irked by 'State of th...

Rural lawmakers irked by 'State of the State'

22 hrs ago

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper gives his State of the State address on the House chambers of the Capitol Thursday. Gov. John Hickenlooper delivered his seventh State of the State address Thursday, a 38-minute speech that focused largely on transportation and what to do about the state's health insurance exchange.

