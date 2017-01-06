Regional and Local Jan 06, 2017 Kellogg Arena Serves Tasty Sound with ISP
Kellogg Arena has been a top venue for the Battle Creek area for decades, and recently the 6,500-seat facility upgraded its audio offerings with the installation of a new audio system from ISP Technologies. Director of Operations at Kellogg Arena, Ben Randels, contacted Kerry Johnson, president/CEO of BC Sound LLC, which has supplemented the live sound for Kellogg Arena for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC