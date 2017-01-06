Regional and Local Jan 06, 2017 Kello...

Regional and Local Jan 06, 2017 Kellogg Arena Serves Tasty Sound with ISP

Kellogg Arena has been a top venue for the Battle Creek area for decades, and recently the 6,500-seat facility upgraded its audio offerings with the installation of a new audio system from ISP Technologies. Director of Operations at Kellogg Arena, Ben Randels, contacted Kerry Johnson, president/CEO of BC Sound LLC, which has supplemented the live sound for Kellogg Arena for years.

