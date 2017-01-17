Leading ADM corn trader leaves to join Ameropa -sources
Jan 18 The head of corn trading at Archer Daniels Midland Co, Victor Petzold, has left to join Swiss trader Ameropa AG, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Petzold's move is the second high-profile departure from ADM this month as the company and other global agricultural traders grapple with a grain glut that is depressing prices.
