Kellogg's eighteen94 leads $4.25m funding round in moringa superfood start-up Kuli Kuli

Kellogg Company's venture capital fund eighteen94's inaugural investment and lead position in a $4.25 million raise for the fast-growing startup Kuli Kuli will help the moringa superfood supplier and manufacturer expand its presence in retailers with enhanced sales and marketing and new product development, according to the company's founder. The infusion also will enable Kuli Kuli to hire additional staff "who have been around the block for a while," and can help guide the existing "small and scrappy team" to successfully achieve its growth goals, CEO Lisa Curtis told FoodNavigator-USA.

