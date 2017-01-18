Kellogga s cutting 250 jobs, mostly in Battle Creek
The Kellogg Company says it's eliminating hundreds of jobs in North America, primarily at its headquarters in Battle Creek. The company announced the cuts Wednesday as part of a restructuring plan it dubbed "Project K." A Kellogg spokesperson said the majority of the 250 job cuts will happen in Battle Creek.
