Kellogg to cut 250 jobs from North American workforce The move is part of the company's 4-year cutback plan called Project K. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jAs9zf Tony the Tiger made his debut Sept. 15, 2016, at the Kellogg CafA© in the Times Square area of New York City as part of a marketing campaign to boost cereal sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.