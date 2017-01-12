Kellogg centers on organic ingredients with multiple product launches

Kellogg's Despicable Me cereal is a brown sugar vanilla flavor breakfast treat featuring large pieces of marshmallows that represent the Minions and their love of bananas. Pic: ©iStock/BAphotography/Kellogg Company After intensive R&D, Kellogg Company is launching more than 50 new products across its cereal, snacks and frozen food lines.

