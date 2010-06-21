Iowans in the agriculture industry react to Trump's Ag Secretary nomination

George Ervin "Sonny" Perdue III is an American politician who served as the 81st Governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011., Photo Date: 6/21/10 "I have never met Governor Perdue, but certainly by reputation he's very well thought of by the ag community and the political community," said Bill Northey, Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture. "Our biggest concern is not with the particular pick, but just in general, we now know the makeup of the cabinet and there are no Midwesterns in the Cabinet," said Ron Birkenholz, the Communications Director at the Iowa Pork Board.

