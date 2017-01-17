Iowa corn growers, promoters offer ...

Iowa corn growers, promoters offer ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

The Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board are again offering the Iowa Corn Future of Agriculture scholarships to aid in the development of future talent for the Iowa agriculture industry. This year, Iowa Corn will award 16 $500 one-year scholarships to deserving, qualified students enrolled at an accredited U.S. two-year or four-year junior college, college or university, or graduate school, in a program of study that can equip them in contributing to Iowa's agriculture industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC