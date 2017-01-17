Iowa corn growers, promoters offer ...

The Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board are again offering the Iowa Corn Future of Agriculture scholarships to aid in the development of future talent for the Iowa agriculture industry. This year, Iowa Corn will award 16 $500 one-year scholarships to deserving, qualified students enrolled at an accredited U.S. two-year or four-year junior college, college or university, or graduate school, in a program of study that can equip them in contributing to Iowa's agriculture industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.