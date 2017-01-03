Intel to Acquire 15 Percent Ownership of HERE
Intel is acquiring a 15 percent ownership stake in HERE, a global provider of digital maps and location-based services for automotive and the Internet of Things . Companies plan to jointly develop a highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture that supports real-time updates of high definition maps for highly and fully automated driving as well as explore opportunities in IoT and machine learning.
