Hillsborough County's Military Farm Tours Focus On Careers Beyond The Field

9 hrs ago Read more: Osprey Observer

In an effort to provide military veterans, reservists, transitioning active-duty personnel and their spouses an opportunity to explore career options available in the agriculture industry, continued Hillsborough County officials have once again scheduled a free bus tour to a number of farms throughout the county. The Military Agriculture Tour Program is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 3 at Hillsborough County Extension Services, 5339 CR 579 in Seffner.

