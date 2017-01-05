Heavy Metals, Lead Found in Popular P...

Heavy Metals, Lead Found in Popular Protein Bars

23 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Some of the most popular protein bars contain heavy metals, like lead, and fail to meet their label claims, according to a lab test by Labdoor, a 5-year-old San Francisco start up backed by billionaire Mark Cuban. The company tested 20 of the most popular protein bars in the U.S. for protein content, calories, fat, cholesterol, sodium, sugar, carbs, fiber and various vitamins to determine if their products met their label claims.

