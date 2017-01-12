GROWMARK Announces Nationwide Agricul...

GROWMARK Announces Nationwide Agriculture Scholarship Program

GROWMARK ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM Jan. 12, 2017 Source: GROWMARK news release sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture Fifteen students pursuing higher education in agriculture will be able to reach their goals a bit easier this fall. The GROWMARK Foundation is announcing a new, $1,500 scholarship program for students in the United States and Ontario, Canada, pursing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field.

Chicago, IL

