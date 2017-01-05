Griffon Announces the Promotion of Mi...

Griffon Announces the Promotion of Michael A. Sarrica as Senior Vice...

Griffon Announces the Promotion of Michael A. Sarrica as Senior Vice President, Operations and the Appointment of Mark R. Traylor as President of The AMES Companies Griffon Corporation , today announced that Michael A. Sarrica has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations of Griffon Corporation. Mr. Sarrica has been President of AMES since January 2014.

Chicago, IL

