Griffon Announces the Promotion of Michael A. Sarrica as Senior Vice President, Operations and the Appointment of Mark R. Traylor as President of The AMES Companies Griffon Corporation , today announced that Michael A. Sarrica has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations of Griffon Corporation. Mr. Sarrica has been President of AMES since January 2014.

