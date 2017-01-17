Goodman Fielder jobs to go in WA, Qld
More than 200 jobs could be lost under plans by food giant Goodman Fielder to close production sites in Western Australia and Queensland. About 75 employees in Perth will receive full redundancy when the Malaga bakery closes on May 1, while about 140 production roles at two sites in Queensland could be made redundant if proposals to relocate go ahead following discussions with workers.
