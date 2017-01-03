General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Reduced by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 78,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period.
