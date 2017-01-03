General Mills: High Total Return And Steady Income In A Defensive Business
General Mills cash flow is $2.23 Billion allowing the company to pay its above average dividend and do share buy backs all while leaving cash to buy bolt on properties. General Mills three year forward CAGR of 7% is fair and will give you good growth going forward more than covering inflation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC